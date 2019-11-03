|
On October 30, 2019, Thomas C. O'Connor, beloved husband of the late Dolores Dawn (Dennis) O'Connor, loving father of Thomas C. "Chuck" O'Connor, Jr., (Mary Helen), Christopher D. O'Connor (Peggy), Benjamin J. O'Connor (Kelly), Michael P. O'Connor (Michele), Matthew P. O'Connor (Jennifer), Susan M. Sarnecki (Steven), Kathleen M. McLamb (Chuck), Patricia D. Brown (Brian) and Sarah A. Hunter (Dan), cherished grandfather of 35 and great grandfather of 12. Mr. O'Connor is predeceased by his brothers John C. O'Connor, Jr., Francis H. O'Connor and Daniel C. O'Connor.
Friends may call Monday 4-7 p.m. at the Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 4801 Ilchester Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21043. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at . Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019