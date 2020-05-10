Thomas P. McNamara of Lutherville, MD died on May 1 from the COVID-19 virus. Tom was born in New Haven, CT to Francis T. McNamara and Virginia Davis McNamara. He graduated from Hamden High School and received an Engineering degree from Yale University. Tom discovered a love of ice hockey at an early age and played for his school team throughout high school and college, captaining the 1951 Yale team his senior year. He remained in contact with his Yale teammates through annual reunions.



After college Tom moved to Baltimore to take a job with Koppers Company and he worked there until he retired in 1987. Soon after arriving in Baltimore, on the suggestion of a mutual friend, Tom looked up Betsy Podlich, a college senior at the time. They were married in 1954.



In Baltimore Tom continued playing ice hockey on club teams, and later with a group of older men until he was 65. His main club team was the Junior Clippers, which played games at 4 o'clock on Saturdays in the old Civic Center. Their games were always prior to the main event when the Baltimore Clippers played at 8 o'clock. The Baltimore Clippers were a lower level professional hockey team. On Saturday afternoons Tom would throw his gear into the trunk of the car, and with Betsy and three children in tow, drive to the Civic Center. When the first game was over the children went to KFC with other team kids and the adults adjourned to Burke's Bar. All were back at the civic Center for the main event.



Tom began coaching youth hockey when his boys were old enough to play and he continued for several years after his sons moved on. He spent countless weekends coaching and driving Baltimore traveling teams to play in the Delaware Valley League., which extended from Baltimore to Cherry Hill, New Jersey.



Tom was an avid golfer and was very active with the Men's Seniors at Hunt Valley Golf Club. He also loved to read and often had his head in a good mystery. Games of all types interested Tom: bridge, dirty eights, cribbage, gin rummy and assorted board games. He was always up for a game.



Once Tom retired, he and Betsy began traveling, taking many trips to visit family as well as annual trips abroad. They often took their clubs along and played numerous beautiful golf courses.



Tom is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pearl Elizabeth "Betsy" (Podlich) McNamara, three children: Sandra McNamara Haswell of Sebastopol, CA, Thomas McNamara, Jr. of Pasadena and Robert McNamara of Ellicott City, and he was the loving Grampy of ten Grandchildren: Ryan, Dylan, Margot, Logan, Tanner, Luke, Amy, Alec, Kyle and Daniel. Tom is also survived by his sister, Nancy Bentley and many nieces and nephews.



