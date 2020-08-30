It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Patrick O'Brien, Sr. of Ellicott City, MD, announces his passing on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 84. Tom is lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Janet (nee, Stamm) and his children, Marianne Pulio (Stephen), Elizabeth Baker (Thomas), Thomas Patrick O'Brien, Jr. (Donna) and Suzanne O'Brien-Kobus (Edward) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, Tom was predeceased in death by his oldest son, James Timothy O'Brien. Tom will also be remembered by his younger brothers, Xavier O'Brien and Michael O'Brien along with many nieces and nephews. Tom was a great husband, father, friend and leader who made significant impact on the many people he met. Born to a large Irish family on June 21, 1936 in Baltimore, Tom was a role model to many. A proud graduate of Mt. St Joseph high school, Tom went on to marry the love of his life, Janet. Tom began a career with the local phone company. He became a very active member of the union, accelerating to being named President of Local Union CWA 2100 and 2103, bettering the lives of many workers. Upon his retirement, Tom spent much of his time giving to others. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and loved to cook and bake. He assisted in the catering of many weddings and developed a talent for making wedding cakes. Tom was also actively involved in a multitude of charities and held yearly fund raisers with his family for Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. In light of the current pandemic circumstances, a private Catholic mass will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate for you to remember Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Baltimore City.



