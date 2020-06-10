My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
On June 4, 2020, Thomas Randolph Hall, Jr., 55, of Whiteford, MD passed away. He was the loving son of Thomas Randolph Hall, Sr. & Mary Louise Hall (nee Cowman); beloved husband of Patricia Ann Hall; devoted father of Michael A. Twist, Jr. & his wife Heather and Sara C. Michlin & her husband Alex; cherished grandfather of Aydan Thomas Twist, Grace Twist, Wyatt Twist and Claire Michlin; dear brother of Laurie Pratt & her husband Brad and Jennie Frantz & her husband Tom; treasured uncle of Lauren Hall, Matthew Hyde, Nicholas Hyde, Steven Hyde and Andrew Reeves. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
Thomas was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was always lending a helping hand and there when you needed him. He watched over the entire family.
Thomas was born in Baltimore, MD in 1964. In 1982 he graduated from Harford Tech High School and went on to work for Atlantic Tractor as a Senior Mechanic where he proudly received many John Deere Achievement Awards. His second job was a stump grinder which he also highly enjoyed.
He enjoyed building things such as a picnic bench for his granddaughter's daycare. He created a huge vegetable garden for them and even taught the children how to care for it. Other hobbies of his include a love for engines, animals and nature, cooking and coming up with new inventions.
Please reach out to the family regarding times for Visiting Hours. A Church Service with be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Christian Childcare Center of Whiteford for Tom's memorial garden fund-719 Wheeler School Rd, Whiteford, MD 21160. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.