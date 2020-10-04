On Saturday, September 26, 2020 Thomas Richard Thompson, (82) passed away peacefully in his home. He is survived by sisters Bernadine (Leon) Warren, Helen (Charles) Herr and Barbara (Kenneth) Nicholson and many favorite nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Robert T. and C. Loretta Thompson, Sr., and siblings Robert Jr., Dolores Mahoney, Geraldine Parr and Carole Kraft.
A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at 11 am. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5th, 2020 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm.
Interment at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery - 4430 Bel Air Road, Baltimore MD 21206.
In lieu of flowers - memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Heart Association
.