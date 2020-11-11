1/1
Thomas R. Wither Sr.
Thomas R. Wither, Sr., age 77 of Bel Air, MD died November 8th, 2020 after an illness unrelated to the pandemic. Beloved husband of 54 years to Ruthann (nee Burns). Loving father of Thomas, Jr. and his wife Donna and Mark. Dearest son of the late Charles and Eacil (nee Ostrander). Dear brother of the late Charles and Richard. Thomas was a jet engine mechanic, machinist, electrician, model maker, and everyone's handyman who loved travel, aviation, and dogs.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to The Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation (fidelco.org) in his home state of Connecticut. A graveside internment for family members is planned in the spring of 2021 at Calvary Cemetery in Waterbury, CT. Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air. Online condolences may be left at

www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
4106385360
