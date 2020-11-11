Thomas R. Wither, Sr., age 77 of Bel Air, MD died November 8th, 2020 after an illness unrelated to the pandemic. Beloved husband of 54 years to Ruthann (nee Burns). Loving father of Thomas, Jr. and his wife Donna and Mark. Dearest son of the late Charles and Eacil (nee Ostrander). Dear brother of the late Charles and Richard. Thomas was a jet engine mechanic, machinist, electrician, model maker, and everyone's handyman who loved travel, aviation, and dogs.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to The Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation (fidelco.org
) in his home state of Connecticut. A graveside internment for family members is planned in the spring of 2021 at Calvary Cemetery in Waterbury, CT.