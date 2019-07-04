|
Suddenly on July 1, 2019, Thomas Raymond Gonzales; 61 of Pasadena, Maryland; beloved son of the late Raymond and Rosalie Gonzales; devoted brother of Joan Aquilano and her husband Tony, Rosalie Gonzales Geare and her husband Robert and the late Raymond John Gonzales, Neil Joseph Gonzales and Nancy Jane Ryals; survived by his longtime friend Ken Eyerly; loving nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends for his great heart, love of music and Disney.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Thomas's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Friday July 5, 2019 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm where a prayer service will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment: Moreland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Tom's love of animals, donations may be made to SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, Maryland. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019