Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Gardens of Faith Cemetery
Thomas Alan Reid of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on Monday November 25th, 2019 due to complications of cancer. During his life, Tom enjoyed fishing, bowling, being around friends and family.

Tom is survived by his Mother Margaret Reid and his brother Davis Reid III, his two children, Bruce Alan Reid and Jennifer Eileen Reid, and his fiance Theresa Crue.

Tom was preceded by his father Davis Ruben Reid, Jr.

He also leaves behind many loving friends and family members.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Gardens of Faith Cemetery at 12 Noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
