On September 12, 2020, Thomas J. Rice, III, died at home with family and his loving wife, Sue Scherer Rice.



Tom was born in Baltimore on April 2, 1941, to Thomas J. Rice, Jr., and Angela Thieman Rice. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic and attended Johns Hopkins University, studying civil engineering and worked for 50 years and always enjoyed his work. He worked for several firms, ending his career at Century Engineering.



He loved boating on the Chesapeake Bay and golfing with friends. He and his wife supported environmental issues, land preservation, and social justice issues.



Tom is also survived by his loving daughter Debra Patton and husband, Brendan, and grandson Andrew Patton, all of Darlington. Grandchildren Colleen Patton, Annabelle Rice and Thomas J. Rice, V, and daughter in law, Karen Rice, all of Colorado and his brother Robert F. Rice of Baltimore. Also survived by twelve nieces and nephews, two great nephews and many in laws and cousins.



He was predeceased by his son, Thomas J. Rice, IV and his parents.



If desired, contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation or Gilchrist Hospice. Services were held privately.



