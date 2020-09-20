1/1
Thomas Rice
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 12, 2020, Thomas J. Rice, III, died at home with family and his loving wife, Sue Scherer Rice.

Tom was born in Baltimore on April 2, 1941, to Thomas J. Rice, Jr., and Angela Thieman Rice. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic and attended Johns Hopkins University, studying civil engineering and worked for 50 years and always enjoyed his work. He worked for several firms, ending his career at Century Engineering.

He loved boating on the Chesapeake Bay and golfing with friends. He and his wife supported environmental issues, land preservation, and social justice issues.

Tom is also survived by his loving daughter Debra Patton and husband, Brendan, and grandson Andrew Patton, all of Darlington. Grandchildren Colleen Patton, Annabelle Rice and Thomas J. Rice, V, and daughter in law, Karen Rice, all of Colorado and his brother Robert F. Rice of Baltimore. Also survived by twelve nieces and nephews, two great nephews and many in laws and cousins.

He was predeceased by his son, Thomas J. Rice, IV and his parents.

If desired, contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation or Gilchrist Hospice. Services were held privately.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved