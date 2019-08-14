Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Thomas S. Sgroi


1952 - 2019
Thomas S. Sgroi Notice
On Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Thomas Salvatore Sgroi of Fallston, age 67 passed away. Beloved husband of Betsy (nee Kelly) Sgroi; devoted father of Dominic Sgroi; dear brother of Marianne Tartal; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10-11 AM, with a memorial service beginning at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019
