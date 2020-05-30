The family of Thomas ("Tom") Bernard Shettle is very sad to announce his passing on May 27, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 83, just one day shy of his 84th birthday. He is the son of the late Bernard and Miriam Shettle and brother of the late Lorraine Daily and Penny Crawford of Virginia Beach, VA. He is survived by his wife, the former Phyllis Patton of Lutherville, and children Daphne (Bill) Belton of Towson, Heather (Kevin) Buerger of Garrison and Stewart (Jan) of Homeland. Also survived by four grandchildren: Ryan Belton, Amanda Witherspoon, Charlotte Witherspoon and John Hay Witherspoon, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Tom was born on May 28, 1936 in Baltimore and grew up in Towson. He attended Immaculate Conception School followed by Loyola High School, St. Paul's School and Towson High School, graduating in 1955. Strong as an ox and standing at 6'4" and 250 pounds, Tom cut an imposing figure as a defenseman on the lacrosse field, which was his favorite sport throughout high school and then later for the Carling Lacrosse Club. He graduated from the University of Baltimore and the University of Baltimore School of Law. Tom and Phyllis were married in November 1959 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception and settled in Lutherville. Tom had a long career in sales and real estate until his retirement a few years ago. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, boating and reading. Tom also enjoyed attending steeplechase races, Hopkins lacrosse games and Navy football games. He was a member of the Johns Hopkins Club, the Sons of the Revolution and the Society of Colonial Wars. Tom was an active member of St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Owings Mills. His faith, family and friends were most important to him and he organized regular breakfast and lunch gatherings with close friends. Tom loved to laugh and enjoyed a joke or prank as much as anyone. He woke up everyday thinking of his fellow man and how he could serve his family, friends and community. His kindness, generosity and integrity were some of his lasting qualities which will long be remembered.



In light of the COVID-19 crisis, services will be private. A celebration of Tom's life and legacy will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, 232 St. Thomas Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store