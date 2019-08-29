Home

Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
Thomas T. Collier


1932 - 2019
Thomas T. Collier Notice
On August 21, 2019, Thomas T. Collier of Westminster, husband of the late Carolyn Collier, father of Carol Collier, Janet Shrader and Kimberly Sheldon; brother of Jeannette Jones; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will welcome friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Private interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Grace Lutheran Church Building Fund, 21 Carroll Street, Westminster, MD 21157 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 29, 2019
