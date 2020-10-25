1/
Thomas Turri
Tom was born November 12th,1946 in Baltimore, MD to Bernadette and Joesph Turri and was a resident of Edgewood, Md for 20 years. Tom is preceded in death by his sisters Ann and Kathy. He attended Baltimore City College where he graduated in 1964 and joined the Marines in 1964 until 1967. Tom worked at General Motors for 30 years and retired in 1995. He was a car lover, dedicated Christian and loved his friends and family. He enjoyed playing cards and getting together with his good friends on Christmas Eve.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
