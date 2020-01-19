|
On January 16, 2020, Thomas Robert Waudby; beloved husband of the late Virginia Waudby (nee Parker) and Rosalie Waudby; devoted father of Cathy Koerner and her husband George, Linda Horowitz and her husband Manny, Tom Waudby and his wife Marsha, Nancy Sue Manubens, Lori Ann Adams and her husband Doug, Bob Waudby and his wife Connie, Heather Stuckey and her husband Ray and the late Patty Cremen (Matthew Cremen); special friend of Ferbie Paris. Tom was the grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather of 13.
Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Monday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at which time a Catholic Prayer Service will begin. Interment in St. Joseph Church Cemetery. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to the St. Joseph Church (8420 Belair Road Baltimore, MD 21236) Online condolences may be left at:
www.schiimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020