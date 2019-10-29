Home

McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas Wayne Muir Sr.


1942 - 2019
Thomas Wayne Muir Sr. Notice
Thomas Wayne Muir, Sr. "Chick" passed away on October 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Muir; loving father of Tommy and Kathy; dear grandfather of 2. Chick is survived by one brother Joseph Muir and predeceased by siblings Peggy, Ethel, Marlene and Roland. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Chick was born on June 23, 1942 in Baltimore to his late parents Roland and Ann and passed away on October 28, 2019 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. He worked until retirement as a Longshoreman at the Baltimore Ports. He was a 25 year member of the CBAC. He enjoyed partying, dancing and singing. He will be dearly missed by all.

Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Thursday October 31, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Friday November 1, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
