Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Thomas Wiley

Thomas Wiley Notice
On February 2, 2020, three days shy of his 84th birthday, Thomas Lee Wiley of Catonsville, formerly of Ellicott City. Born in Baltimore, Tom grew up in Eastport and graduated from Annapolis High School in 1953 before studying art at the University of Maryland. He went on to build a successful career as a brilliant, two-time Emmy award-winning graphic designer. He was an avid reader as well as a history and film buff, but his true passions were his backyard pond, his basement full of reptiles, his collection of antique toys and playing his harmonica.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Elizabeth (Wrightson), his three sons and three daughters-in-law, Stephen & Nancy, Timothy & Kimberly and Christopher & Kimberly. Tom had seven grandchildren – John, Shannon, Natalie, Craig, Charles, Samuel and Nina – whom he adored. He also leaves behind his two brothers and two sisters-in-law, James Michael & Helen Wiley, and William Emerson Wiley & Barbara Clemens, his sister Lynn Wiley Fleming and her husband Daniel Fleming, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and his best friend, Vince Clews.

Tom was one of a kind. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME of Catonsville. Online condolences may be made at macnabbfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
