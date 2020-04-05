|
|
Thomas "Tom" William Merriken, Jr., of Joppa, MD, passed away on April 4, 2020, at the age of 94. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Toby Merriken (nee Siegel); children, Robert (late Rita) Merriken, Bonny (Larry) Condon, and Liisa (Tom) Starkey; stepsons, Steve (Judy) Kight and Wayne Travis (Mona) Biggs; sisters, Betty (Charles) Treuting, Vida (Ben) Wheeler, and Doris (Jack) Edwards; grandchildren, Brittany (Cristobal) Centeno, Zachary (Sidnee) Gullion, Heather (Shane) Kalman, and Anne (Ken) Geisinger; and great-grandchildren, Izayiah, Karynah, Jaykub Thomas, Dayanna and Emily Centeno, Elijah Gullion, and Millie Kalman. He was predeceased by his parents, Edith and Thomas Merriken; brother, Richard (Mary) Merriken; and grandson, Robert Merriken.
Tom grew up in Odenton and Pikesville as the oldest of five, and took his responsibilities very seriously. He commanded respect, justifiably so, and was "The Rock" both at home and at work. Tom spent his early years as a race car driver and a milkman. He then worked for 37 years for Century Engineering as a Land Surveyor and Party Chief, continuing his career as a Construction Inspector for MTA light rail projects for another 23 years before retiring in 2014 at the age of 88 1/2! As his family notes, Tom made sure the job was always done right and according to specs. He also enjoyed mentoring younger workers and making sure they were taught the right way to do things. He was considered the "John Wayne" of Century Engineering and was highly respected by his peers.
Tom would most want to be remembered for his work ethos, ingenuity, honesty, and mentoring both in his professional and personal life. Most importantly, he was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother. Tom touched many lives and will be missed by so many people.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to of MD, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020