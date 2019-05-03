|
On Sunday, April 28, 2019 Thomas Woodbury Merrill age 64 of Cockeysville. Tom was a graduate of the University of Maryland. He served in the Maryland Air National Guard. He was a former commercial airline and recreational pilot. He was a business owner in the local automotive service industry. As an avid motorcycle rider, Tom loved motorcycle trips to New England and Florida. He was the loving son of Frances J. (nee Kenealy) Merrill and the late Jack W. Merrill; brother of Steve W. Merrill (Betsy) and Susan L. Merrill (Tom); uncle of Ted and Amelia Merrill and Max and Esme Faneuff. The family will host a reception at Michael's Cafe, 2119 York Road, Timonium 21093 on Monday, May 6 from 6-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 3 to May 5, 2019