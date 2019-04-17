Thomas Allen Zellman, of Belcamp, MD, passed away on April 11, 2019. He was 78.Mr. Zellman was born in Havre de Grace, MD to John Henry Zellman and Ada Mae Hall Zellman. He was the loving husband of 51 years to Betty Jane May Zellman. He was the devoted father of Sheila Cummings and her husband Willy, Valery Harvey and her husband John, Allen Zellman and his wife Laura, Retta Narvel and her husband Charles, and Shelly Anton and her husband Thomas. He was the adored grandfather of Shawn Hall, Adrianne Hurt, Christa Cummings, Jacob Zellman, Jeremy Zellman, Austin Narvel, Jackie Harvey, Sierra Narvel, and Ava (Guthrie) Zellman, and great-grandfather of Dylan, Ashlynn, Trent, Kiya, Hunter, Carley, Lainey, Hayleigh, Shawn, Jr., Harleigh, Hayden, Noah, Rayven, Serenity and Harmony. Mr. Zellman was the brother of Viola "Olie" Bryant, Ada Ruth Brooks, Charles "Raymond" Zellman, Virginia ", Ginny" Hawley, Ronald Zellman, and Frederick Zellman, and the late William Hall, Lloyd Hall, Walter Hall, Donald Livering, Leonard "Clarence" Zellman, John Henry Zellman, Jr., and Margaret Christner.Mr. Zellman, the self-proclaimed "Dashing Debonair Darling" owned and operated several businesses throughout his life, including Williams Septic Tank Service, Tommy John Trucking, B.A.R.T.S. Trucking, and River City Truck/Car Tire and Mechanical Repair Inc, and helped run Marge's Diner with his sister. He was a member of Stepney Faith Center, where he loved to sing in church. His hobbies included driving trucks, fishing, bear hunting, and feeding birds and cranes. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and the rest of his family and telling them stories. A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 7-9 PM, and Friday, April 19, 2019 from 10-11 AM, at Stepney Faith Center, 1422 Old Stepney Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Funeral services will be held at Stepney Faith Center on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Thomas Anton, Todd Hurt, Charles Narvel, Austin Narvel, Willy Cummings and Shawn Hall, and Honorary Pallbearers Jeremy Zellman, Jacob Zellman, Jeff Pangburn, and David May.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stepney Faith Center. Online condolences may be made at Zellman Funeral Home | Havre de Grace, MD Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary