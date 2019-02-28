|
|
On February 23, 2019, Thompkins Weaver, Jr., beloved husband of Lula R. Weaver. He is also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends.Friends may visit THE FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME WEST, INC., 4300 Wabash Avenue, on Friday from 8:30 AM, until 8:00 PM, where the family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM. The family will also receive friends on Saturday at 10:00 AM at The Cathedral of The Incarnation, 4 E. University Parkway, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2019