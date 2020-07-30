1/
Tilden A. CUSHING
On July 27, 2020, Tilden Alfonso Cushing, beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Blizzard) Mather Cushing; devoted father of Tilden Scott Cushing Sr., Kendi Irwin, and the late Douglas Mather. He is also survived by several sisters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, 11AM, at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd., Timonium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boumi Shriners Transportation Fund, 5050 King Ave., Baltimore, MD 21237 or at https://www.boumishriners.com/donate-1

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
