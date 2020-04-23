|
|
Tillie Joan Feldman (nee Peltz), passed away on April 20, 2020, ten days prior to her 95th birthday. She is survived by her loving children, Joseph Feldman and Ellen Feldman (Carl) Mainen; and adored Bubby of Matthew L. and Allison M. Mainen. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 66 years, Samuel J. Feldman, brother, Meyer Peltz and her parents, Miriam and Jacob Peltz.
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, 6121 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852 or Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020