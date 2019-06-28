Timothy Clark Johnson, age 58, of Conowingo, MD passed away on June 23, 2019 in Port Deposit, MD. Born in Aberdeen, MD, he was the son of Irene (McManus) Sheppard and the late Cole Johnson.



He was a proud United States Marine. He loved Ford trucks, the New England Patriots, Baltimore Orioles, NASCAR, golf, fishing, hunting, and camping. He loved being outdoors.He was very handy and mechanically inclined. He loved his grandchildren. Family was very important to him.



In addition to his mother Mr. Johnson is survived by daughter, Sarah C. Spencer (Mark); son, Thomas CJ De Tres (Sebastian); brothers, James Cole Johnson, Daniel J. Johnson, Scott F. Sheppard, Jeffrey C. Sheppard and Andrew T Sheppard; grandchildren, Hunter L. Spencer, Ryan C. Spencer and Kaitlyn C.M. Spencer. He is also survived by many loving sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by stepfather, James F. Sheppard.



Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, June 28, 2019, 3-5 & 7-9 pm & Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10-11 am. followed by a service at 11 am.



Those who desire may contribute to P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA, 22312.



Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 28, 2019