On February 12, 2019, Timothy John Crotty passed away. He was the beloved son of the late Francis Crotty, Sr. and Lois Crotty; devoted brother of Patrick Crotty and his wife Deborah, Francis Crotty, Jr. and his wife JoAnne, and the late Michael Crotty and his late wife Anne; cherished uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. He is survived by many loving extended family members and friends. Timothy was a Special Education Teacher with Baltimore City Schools, as well as a former coach of the Perry Hall High School football and wrestling teams.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30am at St. Ursula Catholic Church, 8801 Harford Rd., Parkville, MD 21234. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Timothy's name to the Perry Hall Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 44382, Nottingham, MD 21236 . Condolences may be left for the family at Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2019