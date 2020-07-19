On July 18, 2020 Tim Rice passed away. He was the beloved husband of Deborah Whitacre Rice; devoted father of Josh Rice and his wife Stephanie; loving step-father of Michael Hoffman; cherished grandfather of Cody and Clara Rice; beloved son of the late Willa Lee Rice and Charles Rice, Sr.; dear brother of Keith Rice and Chuck Rice; cherished uncle of Casey Rice Holzinger; loving son-in-law of Catherine Lyons; dear brother-in-law of Robert Pfaff and family.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Thursday from 10 AM-11 AM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
