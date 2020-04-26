Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Geary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Edward Geary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Edward Geary Notice
Timothy Edward Geary , 72 years old passed away suddenly at home on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was career U.S. Army retiring in 1985, and began a second career as a civilian employee with the Department of Defense retiring in 2017. He traveled extensively for both work and pleasure as he so enjoyed doing. But, he especially loved Italy and Germany. Other favorite past times were cooking, gardening, and volunteering. He is survived by numerous family members and friends.

The interment is private being held at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date when things open.

If you wish to make a donation in Tim's honor, please do so to AlSAC/St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -