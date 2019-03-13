|
On March 9, 2019, Timothy Francis Carroll Sr. of Glen Burnie passed away; Loving father of Gabrielle Carroll of Glen Burnie, Timothy F. Carroll Jr. and his wife Dionne of Joppa, and Michael Carroll of Glen Burnie; Cherished grandfather of Declyn, Maxwell, Delilah, and Weston; Dear brother of James E. Carroll Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Mike Carroll of Ellicott City, and Christopher J. Carroll of Pasadena. Tim enjoyed volleyball, poker, pool, fishing, and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren; He also enjoyed taking trips to Ocean City to get Thrasher's french fries and Fisher's popcorn.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 8:00pm, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be to the , www.kidneymd.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2019