Timothy "Timmy" Hite Sr.
On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Timothy 'Timmy' Hite Sr., 59, lost his battle with Liver Disease with his son Tim, Jr., and sister Tina Carver by his side.

A Harley enthusiast, Timmy was predeceased by his parents Buddy and Peggy Hite. Along with Tim (Lynda) and Tina (John), he was survived by his brother Scott and the late Todd, his grandchildren Harrison, Jackson, Bodhi, Timothy III 'Tripp' and Darcy, and many nephews and a niece. He decided to donate his body to science.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 24, 2020
Prayers to all of Timmy's friends and family. Rest peacefully, Timmy. ♡
Jessica
Friend
