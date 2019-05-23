|
|
On May 21, 2019 Timothy J. Hogan passed away surrounded by his family, he is the beloved husband of Marcia A. Hogan; devoted father of Kate Hogan and her partner Brian Schlosser, and Megan Hogan-Gleeson and her husband Brendan; dear brother of Terry, Michael and Tom Hogan; also survived by his granddaughter who is due in June and other loving relatives and friendsRelatives and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Friday from 4 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Maryland Food Bank 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd. Baltimore, MD 21227 or www.mdfoodbank.org. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 23, 2019