Age 70, formerly of Port Orange, FL and Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 1, 2020 after a brief stay at Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines, MD. Beloved son of the late Frank Bonarrigo and the late Mary Alice Bonarrigo (nee Maloney). Beloved father of Jessica Kendra (nee Bonarrigo), Kris Kendra, Christopher Bonarrigo; grandfather of Hannah Kendra; brother of the late Catherine Lippa (nee Bonarrigo), Frank Bonarrigo, Ginni Bonarrigo, Rita Bonarrigo; twin brother of Thomas Bonarrigo; brother-in-law of the late Ron Lippa and Patty Bonarrigo; best friend of Jeff Wark, Jr. Memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, 1500 Ocean Pkwy., Ocean Pines, MD 21811.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store