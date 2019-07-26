|
Timothy Jacob Kluchinsky III, age 25, of Abingdon, MD passed away on July 21, 2019. Born at Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, CO, he is the son of Dr. Timothy A. Kluchinsky Jr. and Aunika (Penn) Kluchinsky. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 2011 as a Maryland State Scholar and participated in track, cross country, football and wrestling. He was majoring in Engineering Technology at Harford Community College where he had completed 68 credits and was preparing to enter a 4-year Engineering Degree Program. He was a recipient of a Conroy Educational Scholarship and participated in the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) which focuses on networking and internship opportunities for students studying to be engineers. He obtained the rank of Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 810, which included approximately 1400 hours of community service, took 1st place in the Army Ten-Mile Run for the under 18 category, and was awarded a black belt in Wushudo Kung Fu from "The BAM's" in Laurel. He was currently employed by Admiral Pools, LLC since November of 2018 where he installed in-ground pools and conducted pool and pool deck-associated repairs. He also served as a volunteer for the Veterans of Foreign War Post 5337 in Harford County. Timothy Jacob had a passion for spending time with family and friends and weight lifting.
In addition to his parents, Timothy is survived by his brother, U.S. Navy Ensign Shawn Anthony Kluchinsky, currently stationed at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story, VA; and grandparents, Doris Curvey Nelson and husband, Rusty of Tamaqua, PA, Timothy Anthony Kluchinsky, Sr. of Abingdon, and Ginger Cowardin of Chula Vista, CA.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Eddie Ritchey.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 11 am – 1 pm & 2-4 pm with a service to follow at 4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Timothy Jacobs's name to the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) scholarships for students of Harford and Cecil Counties, c/o Treasurer, Chesapeake Post, Bill Baker, 5 South Main Street, P.O. Box 727, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 26, 2019