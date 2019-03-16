|
On March 15, 2019, Timothy Joseph Hynes, III.; beloved husband of Edith C. "Edie" Hynes (nee Callan); devoted father of Timothy Joseph Hynes, IV (Tammy) and Anne Kathleen Norfolk (Donald L. Norfolk, Jr.); dear brother of Ellen McCoy (Christopher) and the late Stephen Hynes; loving grandfather of Owen, Charles and Flynn Hynes and Raegan Lilly Norfolk.A Funeral Service will be held at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Wednesday March 20 at 10:30 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to MedStar Franklin Square Cancer Center, Loch Raven Campus, 5601 Loch Raven Blvd., Russell Morgan Building, Suite 103, Baltimore, MD. 21239.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019