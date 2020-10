Timothy died suddenly on Sept. 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by both parents, Joseph F. Kempa and Bernardine Eck (née Bacon). He worked 37 years for Comcast Cable Company as their Construction Supervisor. He also worked at Bethlehem Steel. He leaves behind many close friends. He loved motorcycles and cars. He lived in Maryland his entire life.



