Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy McMillin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy McMillin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy McMillin Notice
Timothy D. McMillin, 76, died on September 12, 2019 from complications due to a 2014 diagnosis of glioblastoma multiforme. An alumnus of Gettysburg College and Loyola College, Tim worked for 25 years at Maryland National Bank rising from the level of trainee to Executive Vice President. After his long tenure at MNB, Tim spent the next decade as a CFO for a variety of companies around the country including Metro Networks and the Four M Corporation. Prior to his retirement, he was an investment banker helping owners of mid-sized businesses sell their companies. Tim is survived by his brother David and his two sons Scott and Charlie.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.