Timothy D. McMillin, 76, died on September 12, 2019 from complications due to a 2014 diagnosis of glioblastoma multiforme. An alumnus of Gettysburg College and Loyola College, Tim worked for 25 years at Maryland National Bank rising from the level of trainee to Executive Vice President. After his long tenure at MNB, Tim spent the next decade as a CFO for a variety of companies around the country including Metro Networks and the Four M Corporation. Prior to his retirement, he was an investment banker helping owners of mid-sized businesses sell their companies. Tim is survived by his brother David and his two sons Scott and Charlie.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019