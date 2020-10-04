MULLINIX, TIMOTHY HAYES – February 9, 1948 – September 27, 2020. Timothy Mullinix, 72 years old, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home. A long-time Perry Hall resident, Tim was a veteran of The United States Air Force, honorably discharged in March, 1971. Tim was a well-respected field engineer for over 30 years. Tim was known for his quick wit and good sense of humor. Tim loved movies, the Beatles and the Baltimore Ravens. Tim was a loving father and is survived by his three children, Kelly Mullinix, Riley Mullinix and Gregory Mullinix, daughter-in-law Corrina Donahue- Mullinix, and grandson, Grayson Mullinix. Tim is also survived by his wife and friend, Debbi Mullinix and his brother, Michael Mullinix, and his life-long friend, Ed Holm. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
