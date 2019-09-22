Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William of York Catholic Church
600 Cooks Lane
Baltimore, MD
Timothy Oliver Larkin Notice
On September 20, 2019; TIMOTHY OLIVER LARKIN; beloved husband of Jean Cascio Larkin and the late Carmella Gianforte Larkin; loving father of Deborah (Roy) Danz, Timothy (Deborah) Larkin, and Penny (the late Tom) Happel; devoted grandfather of Kelly, Evan, and Emma Danz, Samantha, Alyssa, Danielle, and Timothy Larkin, and Christopher Happel; cherished great grandfather of Henry Happel; dear brother of Margaret (Herb) Zinder and William Larkin; brother-in-law of James Donohue; loving stepfather of Roxanne (Joe) Budsock, Gina Daley, and Albert (Donna) Zidwick, and the late Mark Zidwick; devoted step-grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Syleste Larkin.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10AM, Wednesday, September 25 at St. William of York Catholic Church, 600 Cooks Lane, Baltimore, MD 21229. Interment in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365, which honors American Veterans.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
