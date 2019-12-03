|
|
On November 29, 2019 Timothy Paul Murphy beloved former husband of Denise Murphy-Edwards (nee Walsh); dear father of Timothy J. Murphy (Pamela J. Schwendy D.O.), Stephanie E. Murphy and Amy K. Murphy; devoted brother of John J. Murphy III, M. Susan Ogden, Patricia Ann Murphy and the late Daniel C. Murphy. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Lorraine Park Cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial contributions in his name to Civic Works.
www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 3, 2019