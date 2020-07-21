1/
Timothy R. Stirn
On Friday July 17th, 2020 Mr. Timothy R. Stirn passed away suddenly. Beloved brother of Lynn D. Morningstar and husband Gary, Steven L. Stirn and wife Carol, Jeff L. Stirn and wife Debbie, also numerous nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as an avid cat lover. Friends may call at the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc on Wednesday, July 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am., on Thursday July 23, funeral home. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu donations to Main Street Veterinary Hospital Reisterstown, Maryland.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home and Loudon Park Cemetery
JUL
22
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home and Loudon Park Cemetery
JUL
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Loudon Park Funeral Home and Loudon Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Loudon Park Funeral Home and Loudon Park Cemetery
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Joann M Fuller
Friend
July 21, 2020
A kinder heart you'll never find
Sweet Tim was a friend of mine
We shared a love of bears and kitties
He probably is chuckling at this little ditty
A man of kindness, truth and charm
I know God is holding you in his arms
Rest in peace Tim...I'll miss your smile
Nancy Fields
Friend
