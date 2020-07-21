On Friday July 17th, 2020 Mr. Timothy R. Stirn passed away suddenly. Beloved brother of Lynn D. Morningstar and husband Gary, Steven L. Stirn and wife Carol, Jeff L. Stirn and wife Debbie, also numerous nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as an avid cat lover. Friends may call at the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc on Wednesday, July 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 am., on Thursday July 23, funeral home. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu donations to Main Street Veterinary Hospital Reisterstown, Maryland.



