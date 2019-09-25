|
Timothy C. Rohrman, 59, of Pylesville, MD, passed away September 19, 2019. He was 59 years old.
Born in Baltimore, MD he was the son of Patricia A. and the late Charles A. Rohrman, Jr. and the loving husband of the late Mary Alice Rohrman.
Timothy served in the United States Navy for 4 years as a Diesel Engineer. After his discharge he became a long-haul truck driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a warm & caring person who will be missed by many.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, c/o Warm Hearts & Cool Worship Fund, P.O. Box 215, Forest Hill, MD 21050.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019