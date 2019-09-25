Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Rohrman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Rohrman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Rohrman Notice
Timothy C. Rohrman, 59, of Pylesville, MD, passed away September 19, 2019. He was 59 years old.

Born in Baltimore, MD he was the son of Patricia A. and the late Charles A. Rohrman, Jr. and the loving husband of the late Mary Alice Rohrman.

Timothy served in the United States Navy for 4 years as a Diesel Engineer. After his discharge he became a long-haul truck driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a warm & caring person who will be missed by many.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, c/o Warm Hearts & Cool Worship Fund, P.O. Box 215, Forest Hill, MD 21050.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.