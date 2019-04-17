|
|
On April 7, 2019, Timothy S. Scharfe, 54, of Bel Air, beloved husband of Diana L. Scharfe; devoted father of Michelle L. McGehee & her husband Michael, Jr. and R. David Scharfe & his fiancé Krysten; loving son of Mary Ann Scharfe & the late Armin Emil Scharfe; cherished grandfather of Charlotte, Lucy & Audrey McGehee; dear brother of Karen Seifert & her husband Mark and the late Michael J. Scharfe; uncle of Jordan Wilner & Jack Scharfe.Family and friends honored Tim's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, 10:30 A.M., at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1515 Emmorton Road, Bel Air, MD. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens.If desired, contributions may be made in Tim's name to the Chesapeake Search Dogs, P.O. Box 36188, Towson, MD 21286.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2019