Timothy G. Schatz 61, of Sykesville, died Thursday August 15, 2019 at Dove House, Carroll Hospice in Westminster. Born October 16, 1957 in Baltimore, he was the son of Shirlee Schatz and the late Richard T. Schatz of Woodbine. Tim loved the mountains of West Virginia. He was an avid hunter for most of his life and he loved being outdoors.
Tim worked for Schatz Power Equipment, a family owned and operated business, for over 35 years. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Eldersburg.
Tim is survived by his son and daughter in law Zachary and Megan Schatz and daughter and son-in-law Jordan and Christopher Brengle. Sister-in-law Lisa Schatz, sister and brother-in-law Kim and Wayne Sharpe, sister Robin Rude, brother and sister-in-law David and Barb Schatz, brother Matthew Schatz. Dear friends Gayle Mahaney, Bill and Phyllis Shand. Tim was predeceased by his brother James in 2012.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:
Carroll Hospice
292 Stoner Ave
Westminster, MD 21157
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019