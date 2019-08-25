Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Schatz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Schatz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Schatz Notice
Timothy G. Schatz 61, of Sykesville, died Thursday August 15, 2019 at Dove House, Carroll Hospice in Westminster. Born October 16, 1957 in Baltimore, he was the son of Shirlee Schatz and the late Richard T. Schatz of Woodbine. Tim loved the mountains of West Virginia. He was an avid hunter for most of his life and he loved being outdoors.

Tim worked for Schatz Power Equipment, a family owned and operated business, for over 35 years. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Eldersburg.

Tim is survived by his son and daughter in law Zachary and Megan Schatz and daughter and son-in-law Jordan and Christopher Brengle. Sister-in-law Lisa Schatz, sister and brother-in-law Kim and Wayne Sharpe, sister Robin Rude, brother and sister-in-law David and Barb Schatz, brother Matthew Schatz. Dear friends Gayle Mahaney, Bill and Phyllis Shand. Tim was predeceased by his brother James in 2012.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

Carroll Hospice

292 Stoner Ave

Westminster, MD 21157
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.