Timothy Loyd Soles, of North East, MD, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was 72. Mr. Soles was born in Hagerstown, MD, to Seymour and Vivian Hart Soles. He was the loving husband of the late Bonnie Soles, father of Brian T. Soles (Kelly), and Jennifer Lynn Soles, step-father of Dwayne Liverman (Christina) and Timothy Liverman. Mr. Soles was the grandfather of Jessica Teryn Soles and Casey Madison Soles, and brother of the late Sandra Lee Brogan.
Mr. Soles served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. He worked a variety of jobs over the years including long stints at American Cyanamid and Frito Lay, from which he retired. Mr. Soles was a member of American Legion Post 47. In his later years when he wasn't with his 'extended family' at Woody's Crab House, you would find him enjoying the serenity of the North East River.
Services for Mr. Soles will be private.
Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
.