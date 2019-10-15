Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church (Hydes)
Tina Fertitta Millward

Tina Fertitta Millward Notice
On October 12, 2019, Tina Fertitta Millward; beloved wife of John Millward; devoted mother of Dylan, Matthew and Brandon; cherished daughter of Concetta Maria Sparacello and the late Carmelo Fertitta; dear sister of Patricia Fertitta Wright and Francesca Fertitta; god-mother of Bella Mura; loving grandmother of John Millward, Jr.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church (Hydes). Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tina's children-Dylan and Matthew. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019
