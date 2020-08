Or Copy this URL to Share

On August 8, 2020, Tina Marie Ortt, beloved daughter of Katherine A. Kelly. Tina is also survived by her father Robert L. Ortt and extended family and friends.



Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26), on Wednesday, August 12th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. Funeral Service and interment private.



