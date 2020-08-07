Tobin Paul Tracy of Abingdon died suddenly at home on August 2, 2020. He was the beloved son of Paul J. Tracy and Sandra S. Tracy. He is survived by his mother, his son, Sean Tracy, a sister Leah Tracy and husband Bob Wait of San Francisco, brother Mark Tracy and wife, Tracy Tracy of Bel Air and brother Chris Tracy of Aberdeen. Survivors include several nieces and nephews and his girlfriend Tracy Mason. Services and interment will be private and a memorial service is planned for later. Online condolences may be left for the family at:



