Todd Matthew Fannin, age 45, formerly of Churchville, Md passed away unexpectedly on Palm Sunday, April 5th at his home in Milford, De while recovering from one of his numerous operations.
Todd was born at Milford Memorial Hospital on September 25, 1974 to Elmer and Mary Ann Fannin. He spent many hours enjoying fishing and water sports with his brothers on Silver Lake in Dover. In 1983 the family moved to Churchville MD. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1992 and continued his education at the University of Baltimore completing a degree in Business Management.
He is preceded in death by his Uncle Joey, Uncle Jimmy, Uncle Junior, Uncle Bill, and his cousin Lori Ann.
He is survived by his parents; his wife, Jennifer and their children Christopher (14), Victoria (8), his son Kyle (23); his brothers & wives Michael & Tina of Rehoboth and Brent & Shelley of Milford; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers contributions are asked to be sent to: Delaware Adult and Teen Challenge
P.O. Box 1271 Seaford, De 19973 Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover, De.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 10, 2020