|
|
Todd John Goodrich died on February 14, 2020 due to sudden complications from multiple chronic health issues. He was 49 years old. Todd enjoyed and excelled in youth and high school sports especially lacrosse and football in addition to swimming, golf, and baseball. Todd graduated from Boys Latin School and attended Widener University. He enjoyed cooking having attended the Culinary Arts Institute in Baltimore. Todd enjoyed the outdoors and worked many years in landscaping and golf course maintenance. He was a unique soul and will be greatly missed. Todd is survived by his parents Mike and Carolyn, siblings Brett (Becky), Lynn Riley (Paul), Amy Diamond (Craig) of Baltimore and Gregg "Chip" of Lake Tahoe. Todd also leaves behind 7 nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Mosaic Community Services, 1925 Greenspring Dr., Lutherville, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020