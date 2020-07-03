1/
Todd Matthew Fannin
1974 - 2020
Todd Matthew Fannin passed away unexpectedly on Palm Sunday, April 5th at home while recovering from one of his numerous operations. Todd was born at Milford Memorial Hospital on September 25, 1974 to Elmer and Mary Ann Fannin. He spent many hours enjoying fishing and water sports with his brothers on Silver Lake in Dover. In 1983 the family moved to Churchville MD. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1992 and continued his education at the University of Baltimore completing a degree in Business Management.

In lieu of flowers contributions are asked to be sent to: Delaware Adult and Teen Challenge P.O. Box 1271 Seaford, De 19973

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10:00 a.m. July 7, 2020 at The Church of The Holy Cross, 631 S. State St. Dover, De 19901. Entombment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington, Delaware.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
The Church of The Holy Cross
