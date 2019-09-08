|
Tom Hart passed away suddenly on 8/10/19 at Johns Hopkins Hospital, he was 72.
He was born in Baltimore the son of the late Vernon "Bud" Hart and Mary Hart, nee Terry of Bel Air, MD. He is survived by his three daughters, Leisa Hart of Bel Air, MD, Heather Hart of Garner, NC and Melissa Hart of Chestertown, MD, three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Tom was a graduate of Bel Air High School, class of 1965 and served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1972.
He was the oldest of seven brothers and sisters, Barbara Hart of Bel Air, MD, the late Terry Hart, Theodore Hart of Darlington, MD, Holly Hart of Abingdon, MD, Amy Inskeep of Towson, MD and Steven Hart of Bel Air, MD.
He had a large extended family, as well as many friends and colleagues.
After leaving the Air Force he trained as an Electrician and went on to become the Chief Electrician for Goetze's Candy Company in Baltimore, MD. He had just retired in March of 2019 after a forty year career.
Tom was a hard worker and an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, hiking and boating. He liked nothing more than to gather with family and friends, especially around the Holidays. He was a wonderful bighearted brother and we will all miss him dearly.
Per his wishes, Tom will be interred at Arlington after a private service with the family.
