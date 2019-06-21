Home

POWERED BY

Services
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
443-830-0310
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Interment
Following Services
New Cathedral Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Lynch


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Tom Lynch Notice
Thomas Lynch of Baltimore passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on June 18, 2019 at the age of 86 years. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lena Lynch (nee Provost), children Bill, Tim and Jackie, their spouses Kathy, Lisa and Jim, and grandchildren James, Tom, Samantha, Adam, Dionna and Delia. He was a member of St. Agnes Parish, a proud graduate of Mount Saint Joseph High School, class of 1950. He was predeceased by his parents Tom and Catherine. Friends and family may call at the Candle Light Funeral Home, 1835 Frederick Road, 2-4 and 7-9 PM on June 21. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am on Saturday June 22 at St. Agnes Church, with interment at New Cathedral Cemetery, not far from where he spent hours playing ball as a boy in Irvington, immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Saint Joseph High School.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now