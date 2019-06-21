|
Thomas Lynch of Baltimore passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on June 18, 2019 at the age of 86 years. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lena Lynch (nee Provost), children Bill, Tim and Jackie, their spouses Kathy, Lisa and Jim, and grandchildren James, Tom, Samantha, Adam, Dionna and Delia. He was a member of St. Agnes Parish, a proud graduate of Mount Saint Joseph High School, class of 1950. He was predeceased by his parents Tom and Catherine. Friends and family may call at the Candle Light Funeral Home, 1835 Frederick Road, 2-4 and 7-9 PM on June 21. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am on Saturday June 22 at St. Agnes Church, with interment at New Cathedral Cemetery, not far from where he spent hours playing ball as a boy in Irvington, immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Saint Joseph High School.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019